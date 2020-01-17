Robbers steal Rs 38,000 from Andhra's Hindupur ATM

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Unidentified miscreants broke open an ATM by using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 38,000 in Hindupur on Thursday. They also made a vain bid to rob another ATM.

Speaking to media, DSP Mehaboob Basha said around 2:20 am, unidentified miscreants, broke open the SBI ATM which was located on Bengaluru Road and stole Rs 38,000.

Later, the miscreants made a vain bid to rob the ATM of Axis Bank located on Madakasira Road in Penukonda around 3:30 am. They also removed the CCTV cameras in the ATM.

However, they could not break open the ATM due to eruption of flames while using the gas cutter.