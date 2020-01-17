Rs 12,308 cr for potable water projects in 6 Andhra Pradesh districts

Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Drinking Water Supply Corporation to take up schemes in S’kulam, EG & WG, Guntur, Prakasam and Kadapa

For representational purposes (Photo| A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday gave administrative sanction to the AP Drinking Water Supply Corporation (APDWSC) to take up drinking water supply projects in six districts at an estimated cost of  Rs 12,308 crore.

Earlier, the government had decided to implement drinking water supply projects in all the 13 districts through APDWSC by obtaining loans from various sources such as Public Sector Scheduled Banks, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), government contribution, external aiding agencies, public private partnership mode/ Hybrid Annuity Mode, duly identifying fully sustainable sources in consultation with Water Resources Department. 

Now, the government gave administrative sanction for taking up the project in six districts after APDWSC managing director submitted the detailed project reports (DPRs) duly identifying sustainable surface water sources. After receiving the DPR and revised DPR, the government accorded administrative sanction for the drinking water projects for Uddanam in Srikakulam district, East Godavari, West Godavari, Palnadu in Guntur district, Kanigiri in Prakasam district and Pulivendula in Kadapa district at a cost of Rs 12,308 crore.

