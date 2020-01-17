Rs 436.96 cr for upgrading 3 area hospitals, 89 CHCs in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Administrative sanction has been issued for the release of Rs 436.96 crore for upgrading three area hospitals, 89 community health centres (CHCs) across the State and a Mother-Child Hospital in Ongole and community development (CD) hospital in Anantapur under Navaratnalu scheme.

Orders to this effect were released by Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday.

The government accorded administrative sanction after considering the proposal from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) managing director in that regard. In the proposal, it was mentioned that the existing CHCs in the State, which were constructed long back, is not as per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and not fulfilling the needs of people.

Out of Rs 436.96 crore, Rs 24.45 crore will be spent for upgrading three area hospitals and Rs 399.73 crore for 89 CHCs.

Navaratnalu scheme

Rs 24.45 crore for three Area Hospitals

Rs 399.73 crore for 89 CHCs

Rs 1.76 crore for Mother-Child Hospital in Ongole

Rs 11.02 crore for CD hospital in Ananatapur