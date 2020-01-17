Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 436.96 cr for upgrading 3 area hospitals, 89 CHCs in Andhra Pradesh

Orders to this effect were released by Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday.

Published: 17th January 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Administrative sanction has been issued for the release of Rs 436.96 crore for upgrading three area hospitals, 89 community health centres (CHCs) across the State and a Mother-Child Hospital in Ongole and community development (CD) hospital in Anantapur under Navaratnalu scheme.
Orders to this effect were released by Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday.

The government accorded administrative sanction after considering the proposal from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) managing director in that regard.  In the proposal, it was mentioned that the existing CHCs in the State, which were constructed long back, is not as per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) and not fulfilling the needs of people.
Out of Rs 436.96 crore, Rs 24.45 crore will be spent for upgrading three area hospitals and Rs 399.73 crore for 89 CHCs.

Navaratnalu scheme
Rs 24.45 crore for three Area Hospitals
Rs 399.73 crore for 89 CHCs
Rs 1.76 crore for Mother-Child Hospital  in Ongole
Rs 11.02 crore for CD hospital in Ananatapur

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh hospital upgrade
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp