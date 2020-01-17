Vizag Agency areas record single-digit temperature

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Many places in the Vizag Agency have recorded single-digit temperatures. Foggy weather conditions in the past two days are beckoning thousands of tourists to Araku, Lambasingi and Ananthagiri.

According to Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), on Thursday Chintapalle recorded 7° Celsius, Lambasingi 6° Celsius and Araku 10° Celsius.

Many people went on a trekking expedition to Lambasingi to have a feel of the foggy mornings. Also being a festive season, there was huge rush of tourists and locals to the Vizag Agency.