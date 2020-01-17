Voter verification in progress in GMC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are collecting information about voters to announce reservation of wards under Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (BC) and women categories in the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

The BLOs along with ward volunteers are conducting door-to-door surveys to collect details of the voters as per the directive of the State Election Commission. Details of voters who shifted to other places within the city, will also be collected and changes will be made in the voter list accordingly. GMC Commissioner C Anuradha urged the people to furnish all the details to the BLOs so that the final list of voters can be prepared at the earliest.