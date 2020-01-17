YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy to adopt his native village Tallapudi

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said that he would adopt his native village Tallapudi in Muthukur Mandal for its comprehensive development, adding that he would spend at least three to four months in a year there.

He participated in the Sankranti celebrations in his native village. On Thursday, he, along with Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha, MPs V Prabhakar Reddy and B Durga Prasad Rao, minister P Anil Kumar Yadav and local MLAs K Govardhan Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy, K Sanjeevaiah and Ch Bhaskar Reddy, laid the foundation stone for works worth Rs 13 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai said that he would develop Tallapudi into a model village. He thanked the CM for giving him an opportunity to serve the State in the capacity of an MP.

MLA K Govardhan Reddy highlighted the role played by Vijayasai Reddy in the strengthening of the party. Anil Kumar Yadav thanked the MP for sanctioning Rs 1 crore for the development of Venkatagiri Rajah’s College. Amzath Basha stated that a water plant would be set up and the drainage system and roads would be developed at Tallapudi.