Andhra Pradesh High Court slams government for imposing Sec 144 indiscriminately

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday found fault with State government and the police department for imposing Section 144 of Cr PC indiscriminately and directed them to furnish details of the protesters, who were arrested or taken into custody.

Hearing the Suo Motu petition registered by the court on January 13 based on the news reports and video footages of “police highhandedness” against protesters including women in Amaravati during the agitation against the proposed shifting of the capital to Vizag and eight other individual petitions, the Bench comprising Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai and Justice Mallavolu Satyanarayanamurthy asked the counsel appearing for petitioners to submit the medical report of Srilakshmi, who was injured during the police action and is undergoing treatment at Ayush Hospital in Vijayawada.

Advocate General S Sriram stated that photographs of police attacks on protesters, particularly on women, published in newspapers and social media were photoshopped. He said photographs of the protests in Bihar were photoshopped and shown as the ones that took place in Amaravati and facts were distorted. The AG said they have evidence, including video footage, to prove what happened during those incidents. Since 2014, Section 144 is being implemented, the AG said and sought time to file a detailed counter-affidavit.

Adjourning the case hearing to January 20 (Monday), the High Court Bench issued orders that no women should be arrested or taken into custody before sunrise or after sunset. In case of the arrests under special circumstances, women police have to arrest them after securing permission from judicial magistrate concerned. The Bench directed that any woman should be arrested by women constables only. It pointed out that for any offence committed by the officials, the State government will be held responsible.

While making his argument, the AG said a photograph posted on a Facebook account in 2017 was used to report an incident in Amaravati protests. He said a child crying while his mother is being taken into a police van was misleading and said they have visual evidence to prove it. He argued that publishing photoshopped photos is nothing but misusing court procedure and maintained that the court’s direction not to stop peaceful demonstrations is being strictly followed and no arrests were made. When the AG brought to the notice of the court the ‘Jail Bharo’ and ‘Chalo Assembly’ protests planned on January 20, the court observed that protesters should also need to exercise restraint.

The court also took exception to the comments of some police officials on Supreme Court directions regarding the imposition of Section 144 and made it clear that it might be considered as contempt of court. When Dammulapati Srinivas, the counsel of petitioners, informed the court about lawyers coming to the office near Secretariat being stopped and asked to produce identity cards, the court asked what right the police have to ask people to show identification. When the AG said as Secretariat being a sensitive area, police have taken precautionary steps, the court said Section 144 cannot be used indiscriminately. It also questioned the flag march conducted by 300 police personnel in Mandadam village.

What the High Court says

Arrest of women: No women should be arrested or taken into custody before sunrise or after sunset

In case of the arrests under special circumstances, women police have to arrest them after securing permission from judicial magistrate concerned For any offence committed by the officials, the State government will be held responsible On ‘Jail Bharo’ protests on Jan 20: Protesters should also need to exercise restraint On cops sans uniform: Should they also be considered as police personnel?

What AG says: Photographs of police attacks on protesters, particularly on women, published in newspapers and social media were photoshopped Photographs of the protests in Bihar were photoshopped and shown as the ones that took place in Amaravati, distorting facts