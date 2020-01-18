Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI court rejects Andhra CM Jagan’s pleas on hearing  ED cases, clubbing of five charge sheets

The court also struck down Jagan’s petition requesting that five chargesheets be clubbed for hearing. Each chargesheet will be heard separately.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A CBI special court hearing a disproportionate assets case against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday dismissed his petition seeking postponement of the hearing on Enforcement Directorate cases till the hearing in CBI cases is concluded. The court agreed with the ED’s argument that the cases registered by both the CBI and the ED should be heard simultaneously.

The court also struck down Jagan’s petition requesting that five charge sheets be clubbed for hearing. Each charge sheet will be heard separately. Jagan, who personally appeared in the court on January 10, had moved the petition, pleading for the court to take up hearing into the ED cases only after completing the hearing in the CBI cases. The CBI court hears the DA case every Friday. 

All the other accused in the case appeared in the court. They included Telangana minister Sabita Indra Reddy, YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and IAS officer Srilakshmi.

