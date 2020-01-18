Continue Amaravati as capital: Joint Action Committee during bike rally

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Amaravati Joint Action Committee organised a bike rally at Vinukonda on Friday against the State government’s move to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam. Telugu Desam district president and former MLA GV Anjaneyulu led the bike rally. Prior to the rally, TDP activists garlanded the statue of the party founder NT Rama Rao. The rally which started at the main centre in the town, covered all major thoroughfares. The participants raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjaneyulu said the State does not need three capitals as proposed by the YSRC government. Amaravati is easily accessible to people of Rayalaseema, North Andhra and Coastal Andhra as it is located in the centre of the State. He demanded that the Chief Minister give up the idea of three capitals and focus on the development of Amaravati to fulfil the aspirations of people of the capital region.

Guntur East TDP in charge Naseer Ahmad held a bike rally in the city against the move to shift the capital from Amaravati. Tenali former MLA A Rajendra Prasad and his wife Madhavi undertook a padayatra in Tenali. Women in large numbers participated in the padayatra.