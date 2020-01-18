Home States Andhra Pradesh

JAC demands probe into ‘police excesses' during peaceful demos against Amaravati capital shift

They accused the police of caning protesters and threatening them while they were staging demos peacefully against shifting of capital from Amaravati

Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amravati on Wednesday.

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Friday met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and urged him to order an inquiry into the alleged highhanded behaviour of the police against protesters. 

They accused the police of caning protesters and threatening them while they were staging demos peacefully against shifting of capital from Amaravati. “We would like to bring to your notice that police had terrorised women and people in many villages by entering into houses at night, even by breaking open the doors in some cases, to suppress the Amaravati movement,” they alleged in a representation submitted to the Governor. 

They also stated that police were not allowing them to stage protests against the irrational three-capital proposal of the State government. They urged the Governor to take note of the ‘police excesses’ and enable them to conduct peaceful protests in the coming days.

