One killed as RTC bus hits motorcyclist in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A motorcyclist died when his vehicle was hit by an APSRTC bus at the old bus stand centre in Bapatla on Friday. Bapatla urban Sub-Inspector P Hajrattaiah said K Bharat (23), a supervisor in a liquor shop at Railpet, was coming from Vijayalakshmipuram when the mishap occurred. The police registered a case based on a complaint by the victim’s mother Ravelamma. The body was shifted to Bapatla area hospital for postmortem.
