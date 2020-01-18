Panel briefs Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan, babus create Cabinet confusion

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The high-power committee, which is looking into the reports of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the GN Rao Committee, briefed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday about its conclusions so far. The panel made a power-point presentation to the CM on regional disparities in the State since Independence and post-bifurcation effects on the State, panel member and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Bot-cha Satyanarayana told the media later. However, what caught the attention was his indication that the panel conveyed the “crux of its recommendations” to the CM on the proposed decentralisation of administration and three capitals for the State.

His remarks coupled with an official note released in the afternoon to the effect that the State Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday 9 am has been advanced to Saturday 3 pm fuelled speculation that the Cabinet may take a call on the three capitals Saturday itself. However, later in the evening, another note was issued clarifying that the Cabinet will meet as scheduled on Monday 9 am a couple of hours ahead of the Assembly session. In between, yet another note surfaced wherein it was stated that the Cabinet meeting was advanced to Saturday from December 20! It is unclear if this note was an act of mischief or just a mistake. It caused confusion before government sources when contacted, finally cleared the air.

When contacted, an official source told TNIE that with the High Court on Friday directing the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) commissioner to receive representations from farmers within its jurisdiction till Monday afternoon, the high-power panel may delay submitting its report. “Naturally, the high-power panel report may come up before the Cabinet only after Monday afternoon,” the source said.

Earlier, Botcha said the panel discussed with the CM issues such as regional disparities in AP right from Independence and post-bifurcation effects on the State. Stating that concerns of the Amaravati farmers also came up for discussion, he said the CM suggested some recommendations to benefit the farmers.

Ryots get more time to send petitions to CRDA The AP High Court on Friday directed the CRDA commissioner to receive petitions and objections from Amaravati farmers until 2.30 pm on January 20. The petitioners’ counsel said that as there were three continuous holidays, farmers could not avail the opportunity in a large number.