Rayalaseema People’s Coordination Forum leaders seek lion’s share in development

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A large number of people under the aegis of Rayalaseema People’s Coordination Forum staged Sankalpa Deeksha in front of the Collector’s office here on Friday demanding lion’s share in development.

Addressing the gathering, forum convener Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy said that the State government should lay special focus on completion of irrigation projects in the region.

He sought the government to fulfil the provisions of Sribagh pact. He stated that the Sankalpa Deeksha was organised to highlight the problems plaguing Rayalaseema and take the same to the notice of the government.

The forum welcomed the suggestions made by GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group on decentralisation of administration and development. As per the Sribagh pact, either capital city or High Court should be established in the Rayalaseema region, he pointed out. Leaders of various organisations including Koti Reddy, Surendar Reddy, M Gopal Reddy and Devireddy Subramanyam Reddy also spoke. Later, they submitted a representation to joint collector M Gauthami.