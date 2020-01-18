Rs 1,048-cr aid from NABARD for education, health under Nadu Nedu scheme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 1,048.83 crore from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for the improvement of basic infrastructure in 615 primary schools under Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu scheme and augmentation of Rural Public Health Institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Further, the development of Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres have been prioritised under Navaratnalu of the State government.

NABARD Chief General Manager S Selvaraj said on Friday that Rs 515.07 crore was sanctioned for development of basic infrastructure in 510 primary schools under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and 105 residential schools under the Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare and SC Welfare departments. The aim is to bring about a qualitative change in terms of infrastructure in government schools.

Out of 615 schools, 250 schools are located in six Left Wing Extremism affected districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur. Further, Rs 533.76 crore has been sanctioned for construction of four rural health centres and upgradation of 43 existing health centres for betterment of primary health standards under the National Health Mission. The proposal is also in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to ensure good health and well-being of citizens, said Selvaraj.

Allocation

Rs 515.07 crore for basic infra in 510 primary schools under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and 105 residential schools under the Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare and SC Welfare departments 250 schools are located in six Left Wing Extremism affected districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur Rs 533.76 crore sanctioned for construction of four rural health centres and up-gradation of 43 existing health centres