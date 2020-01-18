Shocking: 8-year-old and teen sexually abuses UKG girl in Andhras's Kakinada district

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a shocking incident, two boys, aged 14 and eight, allegedly sexually abused a four-year-old girl after luring her to a terrace to fly a kite. The crime was committed in Recherlapeta of Kakinada city on Thursday afternoon, and came to light on Friday after the UKG student complained of pain while answering nature’s call.

According to Kakinada SDPO Karanam Kumar, the accused boys lived in the same neighbourhood, and abused the girl while playing with her on the terrace. Later, when the girl’s mother was giving her a bath, she complained of pain in her private parts. The mother initially thought she must have got hurt while playing, but when the child also had pain while answering nature’s call, her grandmother enquired about what happened.

After the girl narrated her ordeal, her parents lodged a complaint at the Kakinada Two town police station and a case was registered. “We took note of the complaint and sent the girl for a medical examination. Based on what the doctors said, we determined that she was sexually abused, and registered cases under Section 376 (A)(B)(D) of the IPC and POCSO Act against the accused,” Kumar said.



He added that while the accused were being questioned, it came to light that they were inspired by pornographic content they watched on a mobile phone, suspectedly belonging to a parent.

“I appeal to all parents to keep a close watch on what their children are doing and which websites they access. Ensure that they do not access restricted sites. Any negligence on the part of the parents could prove costly,” he warned. Meanwhile, the accused, who are currently with their respective parents, will be presented before the Juvenile Board for further action.