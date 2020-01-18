Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three petrol station workers electrocuted, three others run down by bus in Guntur district

Three workers of a petrol filling station climbed an iron ladder to fix a bulb to the roof of the premises.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Six persons were killed in two separate incidents in the district on Saturday. In the first mishap, three workers of a fuel pump at Tatapudi Donka in Chilakaluripet were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire.

They climbed a ladder in an attempt to replace an electric bulb under the guidance of an electrician, Chilakaluripet rural circle inspector MV Subba Rao said. The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for postmortem after registering a case. 

In the second incident, D Srinivas Rao (45) and K Moulali (22) were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding APSRTC bus between Parasa and Talluru of Pedakurapadu mandal. N Sekhar (48), who suffered severe injuries in the mishap, died while undergoing treatment in hospital, according to Pedakurapadu police.

Srinivas Rao and Moulali were going to their native village Kambapadu when the accident took place. The bus was on its way to Sattenapalli from Amaravati. The bodies were shifted to Amaravati area hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.

