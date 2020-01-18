Two women workers die in tractor mishap in Andhra's Krishna District

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two farm workers died and seven others sustained serious injuries in a tractor mishap at Jonnalagadda village in Nandigama mandal of Krishna district on Friday. Nandigama Sub-Inspector Hari Babu said the mishap occurred while the agricultural workers were going to Damuru village in the ill-fated tractor. The driver lost control over the vehicle when he suddenly applied brakes at a steep turn and the tractor crashed sideways.

G Triveni and V Nagamani were crushed to death under the tractor-trolley. Locals rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical. The bodies of two victims were handed over to their family members after the conduct of postmortem. A case under Section 304A of IPC (causing death due to negligence) was registered.