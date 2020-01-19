Home States Andhra Pradesh

25,000 to witness Republic Day parade in Visakhapatnam

District officials are making elaborate arrangements for the state-level Republic Day parade to be conducted at RK Beach on January 26.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  District officials are making elaborate arrangements for the state-level Republic Day parade to be conducted at RK Beach on January 26.

About 1,200 personnel of special police, navy, excise, Central Industrial Security Force, National Cadet Corps, Red Cross and scouts and guides will conduct parade from Matsyadarsini to Pandurangapuram Road.a

The authorities are making seating arrangements for 25,000 people to witness the parade. About 28 tableaux of different government departments depicting various achievements of the government will participate. There will also be cultural performances by students and artistes.

District Collector V Vinay Chand along with other officials visited the Beach Road on Saturday and reviewed the progress of works related to the R-Day parade. He told officials that since there was not much time, the works should be completed immediately.

Meanwhile, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana along with zone 2 officials and sanitation staff visited the Beach Road. She asked the staff to keep the Beach Road and parking areas clean. 

Beach to get new look

Comments





