Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discusses Assembly strategy with government chief whip

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Chief Whip in the Assembly G Srikanth Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Saturday and discussed the way forward for implementing its decentralisation plan.

With less than two days remaining for the conduct of the crucial Cabinet meeting followed by Assembly session, the Chief Minister discussed the formalities to be followed before tabling the Bills in both the Houses of the AP Legislature and the floor strategy.

Apart from the Bills related to the repeal the APCRDA Act and decentralisation of administration and development, the government is planning to table Bills related to the introduction of English Medium and SC Commission Bill during the extended winter session.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons at the party office in Tadepalli, Srikanth Reddy said that the opposition TDP can raise its objections on the three-capital proposal on the floor of the Assembly and the government is ready to give answers.

Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu is afraid that the government will hand over the insider trading case to the CBI, he said and accused the TDP chief of enacting a drama on the capital issue to protect the lands of his benamis.

Accusing Naidu of obstructing the concept of decentralisation of development, the YSRC leader challenged the TDP supremo to ask 23 party MLAs to resign and seek fresh mandate.