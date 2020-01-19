Andhra Pradesh MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi gets TDP whip

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP issued a whip to suspended party MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan on Saturday asking him to cast his vote as per the party’s instructions.

According to persons close to MLA Vamsi, he received whip notice from TDP chief whip DBV Swamy instructed him to attend the Assembly session which is going to be held on Monday. According to the whip, any deviation from it will be viewed seriously and liable for appropriate action against him. Vamsi said he was yet to take a call on the decision to be adopted in the House.