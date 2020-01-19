Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi gets TDP whip

According to  the whip, any deviation from it will be viewed seriously and liable for appropriate action against him.

Published: 19th January 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Former TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The TDP issued a whip to suspended party MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan on Saturday asking him to cast his vote as per the party’s instructions. 

According to persons close to MLA Vamsi, he received whip notice from TDP chief whip DBV Swamy instructed him to attend the Assembly session which is going to be held on Monday.  According to  the whip, any deviation from it will be viewed seriously and liable for appropriate action against him. Vamsi said he was yet to take a call on the decision to be adopted in the House. 

