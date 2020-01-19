Andhra Pradesh: Police deduce old mysterious death cases in Eluru to be murder

By Express News Service

ELURU: The Eluru Rural police, who are revisiting unsolved cases, recently cracked the mystery behind two "suspicious" deaths and found that the victims were actually murdered.

Forensic reports in these cases - one registered 21 months back, and the other pending for six months -suggested foul play, but the police had not taken up any further investigation. However, the accused have now been arrested.

In the first case, a woman, Chanti, was "found dead" in a bathroom at her house in Vaddigudem village of Pedapadu mandal on March 30, 2018. Aged about 26, she hailed from Penumakalanka village in Krishna district and had married Uday Kumar Raju of Vaddigudem in 2013.

They had two children. Raju allegedly had a relationship with another woman before he married Chanti, the police said, adding that Chanti got to know about this only a few years after their wedding, and this led to frequent quarrels between them.

On the night of March 30, 2018, they quarrelled over the same issue, and in a fit of rage, Raju hit Chanti on the head with an iron rod, leading to her instant death, the police said. "To make it look like she committed suicide, Raju initially hanged her body from the ceiling fan but realised that she was bleeding from the ears due to the injury. He then brought down the body, put it in the bathroom, and raised an alarm saying his wife slipped and fell there, leading to a serious head injury and her death," Eluru DSP Dileep Kiran said.

A case of suspicious death was registered, and the post-mortem report mentioned marks of a noose around the neck and an injury on the head with a blunt weapon. However, there was no progress on the investigation for almost two years till the case was again taken up recently.

Post-mortem reports helped nab the murderers

In the first case, the post-mortem report mentioned the marks of a noose around Chanti’s neck and an injury to her head. Because of this, it was considered as a murder case and her husband was caught. In the second case, the post-mortem report showed blood clots in VIjaya’s head. This helped the cops zero in on Jyothi, who had pulled her hair