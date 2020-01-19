Bike rally organised against Citizenship Act, NRC in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Left parties, Muslim and other people’s organisations held a bike rally in the city on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the National Register of Citizens. Constitutional Protection Forum convener Ithabattula Rameswara Rao flagged off the bike rally.

The rally which was organised from the Ambedkar statue to Bhanugudi junction, underlined the need to uphold the secular credentials of the Constitution. The protesters raised slogans against the CAA, NRC and the BJP government at the Centre. Speaking on the occasion, CPM district president K Srinivas flayed the NDA government for showing ‘discrimination’ against Muslims in the guise of CAA.

Muslim JAC leader Ehthashamuddin said all secular forces in the country should come together to resist the moves of the BJP government to divide people on communal lines. CPI, Republican Party of India, Christian organisations and several people’s associations participated in the rally.