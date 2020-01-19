Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boating operations suspended in Krishna river at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border

Published: 19th January 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police and revenue officials deployed at Murvakonda village on Krishna river on Saturday

Police and revenue officials deployed at Murvakonda village on Krishna river on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The district administration has suspended boating operations across River Krishna in Kurnool district on Saturday. Thousands of people from various villages in Nandikotkur Assembly segment travel regularly by country boats to reach Kollapur and Wanaparthy in Telangana.

However, due to suspension of boating operations, devotees who wanted to witness the three-day Singotam Jatara beginning from Saturday, faced inconvenience. The jatara is being held on a grand note in Wanaparthy district of Telangana State.

Several residents in Atmakur, Nandikotkur, Pagidyala, Jupadu Bungalow, Pamulapadu and Kothapalli mandals take up this risky boat ride regularly. But for the first time in the history of the village, the police and revenue departments banned the boat operation and stopped travelling across the river in the view of recurring tragedies.

However, people went to Singotam Jatara by road using private and government vehicles. "It is a very long and tiring journey by road to reach the jatara venue," said G Venkateswarlu, a resident of Muchumarri. The three-day jatara attracts thousands of people from the two Telugu speaking states.

Nearly, 100 villagers from Nandikotkur Assembly constituency in Kurnool district used to visit the jatara during this period by crossing the river. The bus transportation is costly and tiresome as one has to travel a distance of more than 230 km to reach the spot. 

Hence, people are demanding the construction of a bridge, which would help in transporting thousands of people in the two states and will extend its services to Prakasam district. Mucchumarri SI Srinivasulu said that people were going by private and government vehicles, including buses, lorries, jeeps, tractors and other transport to the jatara. 

“As per directions of higher officials, they stopped people from travelling by boats. We have deployed police security along with revenue staff at Murvakonda, Arlapadu and ghats,” he added.

