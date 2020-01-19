Citizens roundtable says that Visakhapatnam will act as Andhra Pradesh's growth engine

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Intellectuals, academicians and prominent citizens have decided, at a round table organised by Uttarandhra Abhivriddhi Samiti, to chalk out the future course of action after the State Cabinet meeting on January 20.

Addressing the gathering, Centurion University vice chancellor GSN Raju said Vizag is a ready-made capital as it has all the necessary infrastructure facilities, besides a generous amount of government land. “The city, if it is made the executive capital, will act as the growth engine of the State. There will be flow of investments from within the country and abroad,” he said.

Samiti convener P Ramachandra Rao said a rally would be organised at Gandhi statue near Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office on Monday next whether it would be positive or negative decision for the city. In the past five years there was hardly any development in Amaravati.

No big industries have come to the State, he said. Amaravati as a capital is a big disappointment. "Depending on the Cabinet’s decision, we will decide our future action plan," he said.

Law university former vice chancellor Y Satyanarayana said there will not be any legal problem in shifting the capital here. He said it is prerogative of the government to take the decision as per administrative convenience. He said the former TDP government hardly constructed any permanent structures in Amaravati.

Samiti chairperson P Samba Murthy said north Andhra had remained backward for several decades. It is high time everyone comes together to support the cause of the region. There has been a large-scale migration from the villages in north Andhra where most of the areas are rain-fed, he said. Almost all the youth have migrated to the cities in search of employment, while only elderly people are left behind. He said if the executive capital comes up here, it will arrest the mass exodus.