Contract teacher held for raping 14-year-old student in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A teacher of AP Model School at B Kotha Kota near Madanapalle was arrested on Saturday on charge of raping a 14-year-old student on Thursday evening. According to Madanapalle Urban Circle Inspector Rajendranath, the accused was identified as TV Naveen Kumar (26). He was working as a Telugu teacher at AP Model School on contract basis.

The girl is a student of Class IX and hails from Neerugattuvaripalle in Madanapalle. On Thursday evening, he allegedly took the girl on his motorcycle from her house on the pretext of teaching her some Telugu lessons. He took the girl to his sister’s house in Madanapalle and allegedly raped her. His sister, who is a Mathematics teacher at Gurukul School in Madanapalle, was reportedly not at home at the time of incident.

Close to midnight, the accused dropped the girl at her house. The parents who found the girl dazed suspected something foul, and soon the girl broke down before the parents, and explained the teacher’s heinous act.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents on Friday, the urban police registered a case under POCSO Act and sent the girl for medical examination. The police took the teacher into custody on Saturday and sent him to remand.