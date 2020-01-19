Eastern Naval Command prepares to host MILAN 2020 in Visakhapatnam in March 2020

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eastern Naval Command is preparing to organise yet another multi-national exercise. After successfully hosting International Fleet Review in February 2016, Visakhapatnam will be hosting another international naval event MILAN-2020 in March.

MILAN, a series of biennial and a multilateral naval exercises that commenced in 1995 and conducted at Andaman and Nicobar Command till 2018, is now being held for the first time on the mainland at Eastern Naval Command (ENC) with increased scope and complexity of the exercise. MILAN 2020 with the theme ‘Synergy Across the Seas’ would provide an opportunity for operational commanders of friendly foreign navies to interact with each other.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing professional interaction between friendly foreign navies and learn from each other’s strengths and best practices. The areas of cooperation included capacity building, training, operational exercise marine domain awareness, hydrography and technical assistance. Apart from a large number of ships, senior dignitaries from foreign navies are expected to take part in various programmes and visit naval facilities.

Among the countries participating in the exercise include New Zealand, Australia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Qatar, Mauritius, Korea, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, France, Brunei, Bangladesh, Russia, Iran, Oman, UAE, Kuwait, Tanzania, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Bahrain and Seychelles.