Fit India 5K Cyclothon evokes good response

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of students participated in Fit India 5K Cyclothon organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra in the city on Saturday. Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa flagged off the rally at BR Stadium. Speaking on the occasion, he said the people of all ages should develop the habit of doing morning exercises to be physically fit and protect their health. He lauded the initiative of Nehru Yuva Kendra in organising the rally to create awareness among youth about the importance of physical fitness for a healthy life.

Nehru Yuva Kendra district coordinator Kiranmai Devireddy, joint secretary AR Vijaya Rao, officer P Nagasai Suri, hockey player P Murali, Cycling Association secretary Ahmed and others participated in the event.