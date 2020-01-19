Inter student ends life after being rebuked by dad 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: An Intermediate student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into an irrigation tank at Nundipalle in Vempalle mandal on Saturday.

SI Subhash Chandra Bose said that the deceased was identified as Satish (17). He was studying Intermediate first-year at Devi Junior College. Since he was spending more time on his smartphone instead of focusing on his studies, his father Ramanaiah rebuked him. Upset over this, Satish left home around 7 pm on Friday and did not return. Worried Ramanaiah filed a missing complaint with the Vempalli police. The police found the motorcycle and footwear of the boy near the irrigation tank. The cops fished out the body of the boy with the help of expert swimmers.A case has been registered and the body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem.