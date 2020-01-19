‘Protect kids from bad effects of Internet’

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission member S Rajyalakshmi paid a visit to the four-year-old, who was allegedly sexually abused by two boys, aged 14 and eight, after luring her to a terrace to fly a kite, at her house at Recharlapeta in the city. She also enquired about the developments with Kakinada DSP (Law and Order) Karanam Kumar.

Speaking to the media later, Rajyalakshmi said the incident was a result of the adverse impact the Internet had on young minds. Urging the parents to monitor the activities of their young children, she said that minors should not be given smartphones. The two boys were earlier taken into custody and booked under the POCSO Act.