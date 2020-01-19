Two arrested, booty worth Rs 9.51 lakh recovered
Published: 19th January 2020 11:48 AM | Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:48 AM
KAKINADA: Police arrested two persons at Peddapuram and recovered stolen property worth Rs 9.51 lakh from them.
Disclosing this to newsmen on Saturday, Peddapuram DSP A Srinivasa Rao said Panneru Rambabu (32) of Padmanabha Nagar and Kethineni Veerababu (29) of Nehru Colony in Jaggampeta were apprehended while they were going on a bike during a vehicle check.
The duo committed thefts in Jaggampeta, Mandapeta and Peddapuram mandals. The police recovered 227 grams of gold jewellery, 600 grams of silver, a Pulsar bike and an iPad from the duo, he said. The DSP appreciated Sub-Inspector T Ramakrishna for nabbing the two offenders.