Two arrested, booty worth Rs 9.51 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Police arrested two persons at Peddapuram and recovered stolen property worth Rs 9.51 lakh from them.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Saturday, Peddapuram DSP A Srinivasa Rao said Panneru Rambabu (32) of Padmanabha Nagar and Kethineni Veerababu (29) of Nehru Colony in Jaggampeta were apprehended while they were going on a bike during a vehicle check.

The duo committed thefts in Jaggampeta, Mandapeta and Peddapuram mandals. The police recovered 227 grams of gold jewellery, 600 grams of silver, a Pulsar bike and an iPad from the duo, he said. The DSP appreciated Sub-Inspector T Ramakrishna for nabbing the two offenders.