Vice Admiral KM Deshmukh takes charge as DG of naval projects in Visakhapatnam

Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh took over as the Director General Naval Projects (DGNP), Visakhapatnam during a formal ceremony here on Saturday.

Published: 19th January 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh (R) takes charge as Director General Naval Projects

Vice Admiral Kiran Manikrao Deshmukh (R) takes charge as Director General Naval Projects (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

Vice Admiral Deshmukh, who is alumnus of VJTI, University of Mumbai, was commissioned as an engineer officer into the Indian Navy on March 31, 1986. He holds a post-graduate degree from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Vice Admiral Deshmukh, who is alumnus of VJTI, University of Mumbai, was commissioned as an engineer officer into the Indian Navy on March 31, 1986. He holds a post-graduate degree from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. 

He has held various important appointments in the Indian Navy, including Operational, Staff and Dockyard.  His major shore appointments include Ship Production principal director at the Naval HQ, New Delhi, general manager (Refits) and assistant general manager (Production), assistant general manager (quality, lab and human resources) at Naval Dockyard Vizag.  

