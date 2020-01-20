2 siblings drown in canal

ANANTAPUR: A family picnic ended in tragedy as two sisters drowned in the HNSS canal near Cherlopalli reservoir in Kadiri mandal on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Nooheera (11) and Nazeera (13) of Pulagampalli. DSP Sk Lal Ahmad said that a family of six went on a picnic to Cherlopalli reservoir on Sunday. Nooheera accidentally fell into the canal while walking on a dilapidated bridge. Her elder sister Nazeera jumped into the canal to rescue her sister but she too drowned. Their brother Athil went to his sisters’ rescue but in vain.
