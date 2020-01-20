Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amid protests, Jagan government tables report on proposed three Andhra capitals at state Assembly

Protests broke out as RTC Bus services from Vijayawada to Guntur were stopped in view of Chalo Assembly call given by Amaravati JAC and TDP against proposed move to shift the state Secretariat.

Published: 20th January 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Police arresting Amaravti Parirakshana Samiti leaders in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

Police arresting Amaravti Parirakshana Samiti leaders in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Monday introduced two crucial Bills -- Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All The Regions of the State of AP and Repeal of the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014 -- intended to create three capitals, Legislative in Amaravati, Executive in Visakhapatnam and Judicial in Kurnool, in the State Assembly.

Introducing the Bill on decentralisation in the House, Legislative Affairs and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said soon after the bifurcation of the State, the decision to locate the Capital was arrived without considering the recommendations of the KS Sivaramakrishnan Committee, appointed under Section 6 of the AP Reorganisation Act.

"The model of governance adopted was a replication of what was followed in the United State of AP with all seats of governance and development patters limited to a capital region, aimed at creation of a `honeypot' depriving of economic development of other regions,'' the minister said.

Rajendranath Reddy said to ensure equitable and decentralised development, the government, after going through reports of various committees came up with the Bill.

Earlier in the day, the AP state Cabinet met under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and gave its nod to the report submitted by the High Power Committee which studied the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reports on decentralised development in the State.

ALSO READ | Won't be a mute spectator during capital debate: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

The Cabinet meeting and Assembly sessions were held amid tight police cover in the Amaravati capital villages and Vijayawada and Guntur cities to prevent agitators from laying siege to the State Assembly protesting the government's proposal of shifting Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam as part of the three-capital plan.

Bus services from Vijayawada to Guntur were also stopped anticipating trouble.

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi giving a call to storm the Assembly during the session protesting the proposed move of the government to shift Secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

The TDP and other parties have extended their support to the Chalo Assembly call.

ALSO READ | TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu asks Andhra CM Jagan Reddy not to shift capital from Amaravati

Police have closed the Prakasam Barrage connecting Vijayawada to Amaravati capital area and all the roads leading to Secretariat have been fortified with security forces.

Several TDP leaders including the party MPs, MLCs, former ministers and ex-MLAs and key leaders from across the state were placed under house arrest by the police.

SALIENT FEATURES OF THE BILL ON DECENTRALISATION:

  • Three Capitals - Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area to be called as Legislative Capital, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area to be called as Executive Capital and Kurnool Urban Development Area to be called as Judicial Capital.

  • Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and offices of the Heads of Departments shall be located at Executive capital.

  • All judicial institutions established under State legislation to be located at Judicial capital.

  • State government to take steps for relocation of Principal Seat of HC of AP to the Judicial Capital.

  • Establishment of Zonal Planning and Development Boards for the Zones to be created.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Cabinet Decentralisation GN Rao committee Boston Consulting Group YS Jagan Mohan Reddy KS Sivaramakrishnan Committee
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp