Andhra Pradesh government to seek parents' opinions on English medium move

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to seek opinions of parents on the introduction of English medium in government schools from the next academic year.

SSA project director and in-charge of English medium implementation Chinna Veerabadrudu said that the parents' committee meetings would be convened on January 21 in every school, in which opinions and suggestions of parents will be taken.

An application form with two options -- 'Need English Medium' and 'Want Telugu Medium' -- has been prepared for the same. The committee members have to tick the desired option.

Parents and guardians in the committee must specify the desired medium of learning for their children, why they wish to send their children to the medium they specify and submit the signed form to the principals of the respective schools on January 21.

The principals will submit the forms to the Zonal Board of Education on the same day. The Zonal Educational Officers will give the conclusions to district officers, who will finally submit it to the school eduction commissioner’s office on January 23.

"An internal discussion, within the parents’ committees, was already conducted on January 7 on same topic, so I think it will not take much time to come to a conclusion," said Veerabadrudu. The decision has come in the backdrop of the interim orders from the

High Court and objections from a section of academicians against the government’s decision. A division bench of the High Court on December 20 sought to know from the State government as to why it should not stay the GO mandating introduction of English medium from class I to VI in all government schools in the State.

Directing the State and Centre to file counter-affidavits explaining in detail the reasons for converting all government schools to English medium schools, it made it clear that the decision of the State government will be subject to its final verdict.

The court was hearing separate public interest litigations (PILs) filed by Rambhotla Srinivas Sudhish from East Godavari and Dr G Srinivas from West Godavari challenging the government’s order issued on November 20. The petitioners had stated that the government order was contrary to the Right to Education Act and the Supreme Court ruling.

Meanwhile, the government is also taking steps to file a counter-affidavit explaining the reasons for converting all government schools to English medium schools and it will be submitted before the High Court on January 27.

How it works

An application form with two options - 'Need English Medium' and ‘Want Telugu Medium’ -- has been prepared Parents will submit the signed form to school principals on January 21 The principals will submit the forms to the Zonal Board of Education on the same day