Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bapatla forum remembers Sonthi Rama Murthy 

Sonthi Rama Murthy’s 56th death anniversary was celebrated under the aegis of Forum for Better Bapatla in Guntur district on Sunday.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sonthi Rama Murthy’s 56th death anniversary was celebrated under the aegis of Forum for Better Bapatla in Guntur district on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture College associate dean Dr PV Krishnayya said that Sonthi Rama Murthy was the first Indian to be appointed as chief secretary of Madras Presidency during the colonial period. 

“He also served as the governor of Bombay Presidency and diwan of Udaipur State. He brought name and fame to all Indians. He was recognised as the Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire.” 
He established the Agricultural College in Bapatla in 1945 and solved India’s food problem during the World War 2. He formally inaugurated Bapatla Agricultural College on 16th July 1945. He was one of the earliest Telugu ICS officers during the British era.Forum members and faculty paid tributes to him and remembered his services to the society.

Forum secretary Dr PC Sai Babu, former associate dean of College of Food Science and Technology Dr D Vishnu Sankara Rao, members and others participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp