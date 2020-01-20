Bapatla forum remembers Sonthi Rama Murthy 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sonthi Rama Murthy’s 56th death anniversary was celebrated under the aegis of Forum for Better Bapatla in Guntur district on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture College associate dean Dr PV Krishnayya said that Sonthi Rama Murthy was the first Indian to be appointed as chief secretary of Madras Presidency during the colonial period.

“He also served as the governor of Bombay Presidency and diwan of Udaipur State. He brought name and fame to all Indians. He was recognised as the Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire.”

He established the Agricultural College in Bapatla in 1945 and solved India’s food problem during the World War 2. He formally inaugurated Bapatla Agricultural College on 16th July 1945. He was one of the earliest Telugu ICS officers during the British era.Forum members and faculty paid tributes to him and remembered his services to the society.

Forum secretary Dr PC Sai Babu, former associate dean of College of Food Science and Technology Dr D Vishnu Sankara Rao, members and others participated.