Crimes against women on the rise in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rise in crimes against women in major cities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam has become a cause for concern.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics for 2018, the crimes against women increased in the two happening cities of the State. Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts witnessed rise in crimes against women as per the NCRB data despite increase in vigil in the capital region and surrounding areas.

The data revealed that the initiatives taken by the police to ensure women’s safety had failed to yield desired results. Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam recorded more number of rape, kidnap and domestic violence cases compared to other districts in the State, while the number of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases in West Godavari and Prakasam was more.

As per NCRB data, 697 cases of kidnap and abduction of women and children were registered in the State. Out of the total, 145 cases were reported in Krishna, followed by Guntur with 144 cases and Visakhapatnam with 100 cases.

Out of the total 145 kidnap and abduction cases reported in Krishna district, Vijayawada city accounted for 40 cases and rest of the cases were reported in rural areas. Same is the case with Guntur and Visakhapatnam where the number of cases reported in the cities was more compared to rural areas.

Out of the total 971 rape cases reported in the State, Guntur alone accounted for 157 cases, followed by Krishna with 153 and Visakhapatnam with 119. As many as 191 attempt to rape cases were registered in the State and Prakasam accounted for 35 cases out of the total. The cases of domestic violence (Section 498A of IPC) also increased in the State.

Out of the total 6,831 cases reported in the State, Guntur accounted for 1,315 cases, followed by Krishna with 1,239 cases and Visakhapatnam with 840 cases. West Godavari district recorded 168 POCSO cases in 2018, which was an all-time high, followed by Prakasam with 64 cases as per the NCRB data.