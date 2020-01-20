Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man in cuffs gives police a slip

An undertrial managed to escape from the custody of Tiruchanur police in broad daylight on Sunday.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:11 PM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: An undertrial managed to escape from the custody of Tiruchanur police in broad daylight on Sunday. What was more embarrassing for the police was that the undertrial reportedly fled with the handcuffs on his hands.    The police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

The undertrial was identified as Nagaraju (24) from Anantapur, who was wanted in a case of theft of a tractor and was nabbed by the Tiruchanur police under Tirupati Urban police station limits. Nagaraju was lodged at the Model Police Station.According to sources, on Sunday afternoon, Nagaraju told the policemen that he wants to attend nature’s call. 

There, he managed to give police the slip by sneaking out of the bathroom ventilator. When he did not come out of the bathroom for a long time, the police forced open the bathroom doors and found Nagaraju missing and the ventilator glass removed. Police launched a manhunt to nab the undertrial but all their efforts went in vain till last reports came in. Neighbouring police stations and those in bordering districts were alerted about the escape. Police, however, remained tight-lipped on the entire episode.

