Man murdered by miscreants

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Unknown miscreants murdered a person on the Piduguralla-Macherla main road near Piduguralla town of Guntur district on Sunday morning. According to Piduguralla urban Circle Inspector (CI) A Surendra Babu, deceased Potluri Venkateswarlu (60) a resident of Brahmanapalli in Machavaram mandal was murdered by unknown miscreants,

while he was going to Piduguralla on his two-wheeler. The attackers were chasing him on another motorcycle and beat him with sticks. The victim fell from his vehicle after sustaining severe head injuries and succumbed. The motive of the attack has not been found yet.