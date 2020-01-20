Opposition leaders detained

By Express News Service

Express News Service @ Anantapur

The police on Sunday took several Opposition leaders into preventive custody and detained few others at their homes while they were preparing to go to Amaravati to participate in a protest programme opposing three-capital proposal. The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti gave a call for ‘Chalo Assembly’ and former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu extended support to the call. The ‘Chalo Assembly’ call was to protest against decentralisation of administration. Sources said that the police had taken the Opposition leaders into preventive custody and shifted them to the police station.