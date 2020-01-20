Tourist boat rides resume at Rushikonda

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After four months the boat rides resumed in the city on Sunday. After a long hiatus following the Godavari boat tragedy on September last, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi and city MP MVV Satyanarayana flagged off four boat rides on Rushikonda beach here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering, the minister said the State government has granted permission for resumption of tourist boat rides. “During floods, the tourist boat owners followed all the instructions given by the government to ensure the safety of touists. All the boats had undergone fitness tests; the quality and capacity of the boats were tested.”

He advised the passengers not to travel on boats during floods. He assured that the government has issued grading licenses for these boats. He directed the tehsildars to ensure that all the safety measures through command control rooms. “The passengers should always wear life jackets and not dance or do any activity that disturbs the balance of the boat. All should work for the economic growth of the State,” he added.