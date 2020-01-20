Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uncertainty still persists among RTC staff: Union

Even almost three weeks after the merger of the APSRTC with the State government,

Published: 20th January 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:21 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even almost three weeks after the merger of the APSRTC with the State government, there is still uncertainty among the employees if the benefits provided to them earlier would continue, said RTC Employees Union general secretary P Damodar.

Demands of the union include implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, medical and bus pass facility, and continuation of staff retirement benefits scheme and staff benevolent trust. If the government failed to consider their demands, the leaders threatened to protest.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Damodar said from January 1, 51,488 APSRTC employees were part of the State government and working under Public Transport Department. 

