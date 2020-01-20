YSR Congress holds rallies in support of Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital proposal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress organised impressive rallies in Vijayawada and Srikakulam on Sunday to mobilise people’s support for the three-capital proposal of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The rallies were also aimed at highlighting the benefits of decentralised capital, besides exposing the alleged irregularities that took place in Amaravati during the previous TDP regime.

In Vijayawada, YSR Congress activists, led by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, took out the rally from Meesala Rajeswara Rao Bridge to Madhura Nagar junction in support of the three-capital proposal.

YSR Congress MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Malladi Vishnu and Kolusu Parthasarathy and leaders Yarlagadda Venkateswara Rao, Devineni Avinash, Gowtham Reddy and others took part in the rally.

The YSRC rally which started at Meesala Rajeswara Rao Bridge at 10 am, culminated at Madhura Nagar junction at 12 noon, in which more than 1,000 people participated. Raising slogans against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, a large number of women also took part in the rally. T

They flayed the opposition TDP for spreading false rumours on the capital issue and said the YSRC government is committed to all-round development of State. Addressing the media, Srinivasa Rao alleged that large scale irregularities took place in Amaravati during the previous TDP regime.

Some TDP leaders and their benamis procured thousands of acres of land in the capital region through insider trading. He accused Naidu of instigating Amaravati farmers to stage protests for his political gains and asked the TDP chief to introspect on what he did for the State during his five-year regime.

"He (Naidu) utterly failed to keep his promises made to people of the State. The self proclaimed senior politician in the country should know how to behave. In the name of capital development, the TDP leaders resorted to insider trading," he said.

Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on Naidu and questioned why the Kanaka Durga flyover construction is still pending. "We wonder how can Naidu claim that he will build a world-class capital when he is unable to complete a flyover in five years. Unable to digest the fact that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is gaining popularity among the public, Naidu is instigating people to create tension," Ramesh said.

Stating that decentralisation of administration will promote development of the State without any regional imbalances, women extended their support to the YSRC government’s three-capital proposal.

They urged people not to believe the false allegations of the TDP against the YSRC government. "Naidu could not build even one permanent structure in Amaravati during his five-year regime. The YSRC government is committed to development of Vijayawada," they said.

In Srikakulam, R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das led a rally in support of the three- capital proposal. Balanced development can only be achieved through capital decentralisation, he said. Krishna Das challenged Naidu to contest and win against him from Narasannapeta Assembly segment.

He said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who is unstable, danced to the tunes of Naidu till recently and joined hands with the BJP now for political gains. Welcoming the three-capital proposal of the government, YSRC activists formed a human chain at the seven road junction in the town.