Action plan to prevent road mishaps in Guntur

Published: 21st January 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Transport Department conducted a special drive against drunk driving as part of the 31st National Road Safety Week in the district. Nine cases were registered against motorists for drunk driving during vehicle checks at several places. The special drive will continue to prevent drunk driving as it helps curb road accidents. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita flagged off a campaign vehicle of the 31st National Road Safety Week here on Monday. 

Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad said the department is conducting various programmes to promote awareness on road safety. As a measure to prevent road mishaps, it has come up with Citizen Policing initiative to check traffic rule violations.

As part of the initiative, people can send video footage of traffic rule violations by motorists to WhatsApp No 9542800800 to enable the department to take action against them. A target has been set to reduce the number of road mishaps by 15 per cent in the district in 2020. 

As part of measures to prevent road mishaps, people will be educated on the importance of strict adherence to traffic norms. Guntur district recorded 911 deaths in road accidents in 2019, compared to 947 deaths in 2018, registering a 4 per cent decline in the road mishap rate, he said.Underlining the need to promote road safety, he urged youth to wear helmet while riding two-wheelers, besides strictly adhering to traffic norms which helps prevent mishaps.

