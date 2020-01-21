Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government to probe 'insider trading' of Amaravati land

The delay in announcing the location of the capital was a ploy by Naidu to ensure that his party leaders and benamis bagged prime land, and this is nothing but insider trading and a breach of oath.

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Based on directions from the Speaker, the State government will order a detailed probe into alleged “insider trading” of land in Amaravati. This direction came during the extended session of the AP Legislative Assembly on Monday, when Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath disclosed details of land allegedly acquired by benamis of TDP leaders.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu gave confusing indications that the capital could be set up in Guntur or Nuzvid, and got his party leaders and people close to him to buy land in the area that would be announced as the new capital, all at throwaway prices, Buggana alleged, adding that 4,070 acres of such land have been identified so far.

The delay in announcing the location of the capital was a ploy by Naidu to ensure that his party leaders and benamis bagged prime land, and this is nothing but insider trading and a breach of oath, Buggana said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to order a detailed probe into the alleged ‘insider trading’ in land transactions following a request from AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath disclosed details of lands allegedly cornered by the benamis of TDP leaders.

ALSO READ: With capital shift in Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati's loss is Visakhapatnam's gain

Starting with the land acquired by Naidu’s family-owned business, he listed the names of several people, extent of the land and the day on which purchases were made. He said frequent revisions of the boundaries of CRDA were made to benefit those of his party or supporting the party to benefit. He said even assigned lands and government lands were not left by TDP leaders, their benamis and supporters to benefit from. Buggana described it is real estate business done by the government.

Later, the Speaker underscored the need for unearthing facts by taking a comprehensive probe into the issue and bring out the culprits.

Taking exception over the Speaker issuing directions to the government, members of the opposition TDP including Naidu sought to know the authority of the Speaker to issue instructions to the government.

Reacting sharply, the Speaker said, “You should have some sense of humour. I am speaking about what happened in the House today and appealed to the Chief Minister to order a comprehensive inquiry. You (TDP leaders) are crossing your limits. Yes, I have every right to give directions to the government. Being the Speaker of the House, I have the right. Who are you to question me? Don’t talk rubbish. As the Finance Minister gave a statement in the House, that is a document. People outside the House may have different views. Let the facts come out,’’ the Speaker said.

Intervening at this juncture, the Chief Minister said, “Directions coming from you will be implemented. The Assembly has its own identity. It is a quasi-judicial authority. Your authority as the Speaker is like that of a judge. We will implement your directions.’’

Finding fault with Leader of the Opposition Naidu for questioning the authority of the Speaker, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanayarana alleged that Naidu spoke very abusive notwithstanding his stature and demanded an unconditional apology. 

Direction comes with Buggana disclosing details of land acquired by benamis of TDP leaders

