Andhra Pradesh: Wild elephant gets electrocuted to death while being driven into forest

Forest officials and locals tried to drive away a herd of elephants into the forests by bursting crackers and chasing the herd with tractors.

Published: 21st January 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 03:56 PM

The wild elephant died after touching a live wire

The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A wild elephant was electrocuted to death after it came into contact with live wires in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district. The elephant was a part of a herd of wild tuskers which strayed into the village from the neighbouring forests and was being chased into the forests when it got  lectrocuted, reports said.

According to reports, a herd of elephants entered the Teku Manda village in Bangarupalem mandal which shares borders with Tamil Nadu. Forest officials and locals tried to drive away the herd into the forests by bursting crackers and chasing the herd with tractors.

One of the elephant reportedly crashed into an electric pole which got uprooted and live electric wires fell on it leading to the instant death of the elephant. The remaining herd was later driven away into the forests, reports said.

