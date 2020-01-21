File counter on police action on farmers: Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to file a detailed counter on the call given by farmers of Amaravati for laying siege to the Legislative Assembly, police intervention and related incidents.

While hearing a PIL registered suo motu by the court, based on news reports and video clippings of police action against the farmers agitating against the government’s proposal to shift capital from Amaravati and continued imposition of Section 144 and the Police Act 30 in the region, along with seven other petitions filed on the same issue, the Bench, comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice AV Seshasai, directed the government to file a counter on the latest developments in the region and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Advocate General S Sriram in his argument explained that the court’s directions on January 13 were being implemented in letter and spirit. He brought latest developments such as call for ‘Chalo Assembly’ and the incidents near the Assembly to the notice of the court.

Meanwhile, the counsel representing a group of farmers sought extension of time for submission of objections to the CRDA. The court directed the CRDA to receive objections till January 22 and adjourned the case hearing to Wednesday.