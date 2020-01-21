High Court in Kurnool: People in jubilant mood

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The city erupted in joy with the Assembly giving nod to making Kurnool as judicial capital on Monday. The Rayalaseema activists and YSRC leaders distributed sweets, burst crackers and took out rallies. While the lawyers started making merry, students joined the celebrations.

They termed the move a step in the right direction. The Rayalaseema activists performed palabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The advocates' associations, social organisations and student unions took out rallies in Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal and raised slogans in favour of the Chief Minister.