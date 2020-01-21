Swachh Survekshan poster released by Guntur civic body

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday released a poster of Swachh Servekshan-2020 Citizens’ Feedback at its office here. Stating that citizen feedback was very essential in order for the city to secure a good rank in the Swachh survey, GMC commissioner C Anuradha urged the public to download the ‘Vote for Your City’ app or dial 1969 or log in to www.swachhservekshan2020.org to register their response.

“More than 5,000 cities and towns are taking part in the survey. In order to stand out among them, the officials must work very hard so that our rankings improve from the previous year,” she urged the officials present.

At the meeting, she informed that the GMC was already implementing segregation of dry and wet waste and further initiated efforts to make composting units for households.

She said the GMC was giving top priority to improve the greenery, develop parks and maintain public and community toilets.