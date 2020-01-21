TDP MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev jailed for trying to lay siege to Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP from Guntur Galla Jayadev, who on Monday tried to lay siege to the state Assembly protesting the YSR Congress government's move to introduce the Decentralisation Bill to create three capitals in the State, was sent to Guntur district prison on the wee hours of Tuesday after a Magistrate sent him to judicial remand.

Cases under non-bailable sections were registered against Galla for leading farmers and TDP workers to lay siege to the Assembly.

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, spearheading the protests against the proposal of the government to shift Secretariat to Visakhapatnam, gave a 'Chalo Assembly' call on Monday with the government tabling the Decentralisation Bill in the Assembly.

Jayadev led a delegation of farmers and TDP leaders and activists and reached to the vicinity of the Assembly inspite of heavy police deployment and was later arrested.

Thullur police registered cases under several non-bailable sections against the TDP leader and took him into custody. Late in the night, he was produced before a Magistrate who sent the MP to judicial remand.