Abolition of AP Administrative Tribunal: High Court vents ire at Centre, State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday vented ire at the Central and State governments for abolishing the AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT) citing that they have obtained the concurrence of the High Court of AP. Expressing its displeasure for dragging the High Court into the execution of powers of the Central and State governments, the High Court warned not to put the blame on it and sought to know who is responsible for issuing the notification.

Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice N Jayasurya questioned as to why it was mentioned in the notification on January 14 abolishing APAT that the move has the concurrence of the High Court. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Krishna Mohan, on behalf of the Centre, said that the Centre had issued the notification abolishing APAT. Subsequently, the State government had issued a Government Order, the ASG informed the court and submitted a copy of the notification issued by it abolishing the APAT.